Body of newborn baby boy found at recycling centre
Cambridgeshire Police urged the boy’s mother to come forward to get help
The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre in Cambridge, police have confirmed.
Cambridgeshire Police said the deceased infant was discovered at the Amey Cespa recycling centre in Ely Road, on Tuesday.
Officers visited the site at around midday.
Amey Cespa forms part of the Amey Waterbeach waste management park, about three miles north of Cambridge city centre.
According to its website, Amey delivers a range of services, including environmental and waste management services, including waste collection and treatment.
Detective Superintendent John Massey said: “This is an incredibly sad and upsetting incident for everyone involved and we are in the process of trying to establish more details about what has happened.
“We would like to make a direct appeal to the baby boy’s mother to get in touch with us – it may be she needs medical care or is in a vulnerable situation.
“We are trying our hardest to get to the bottom of what has taken place but we cannot do that alone, so I would also appeal to the public for their help.
“Any information, no matter how small, could help the investigation run by our specialist child safeguarding team; even if that is given anonymously to us or Crimestoppers.”
Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch, and say they are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances.
Anyone with information is asked to share it with police online here.
The Independent has contacted Cambridge Council for comment.
