Newborn baby found dead in south-east London

Police were called to the scene in New Eltham shortly after 5am on Sunday.

Isobel Frodsham
Monday 31 January 2022 07:26
Police were called to the scene in New Eltham shortly after 5am on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Detectives have launched an investigation after a newborn baby was found dead in south-east London

Police were called to the scene in New Eltham shortly after 5am on Sunday. They attended with London Ambulance Service.

They found a newborn baby, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and there have been no arrests at this stage.

Officers are in contact with the baby’s mother who is receiving medical attention.

Scotland Yard said police are not providing any further information at this point.

