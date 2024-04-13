Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police arrest five amid ‘heart breaking’ discovery of baby’s remains in Wigan

Chief Superintendent Clare Jenkins from the Wigan district said: “This is a truly heart-breaking discovery”

PA Reporter
Saturday 13 April 2024 16:13
The remains of a baby have been found at a house by police in Wigan.

Greater Manchester Police said five people, aged between 20 and 70, had been arrested and bailed on suspicion of concealing a death and unlawful burial.

The remains were discovered overnight in the Marsh Green area of Wigan.

It is understood that some of those arrested have special needs and that they are known to the child.

Police responded after being contacted by social services.

Chief Superintendent Clare Jenkins from the Wigan district said: “This is a truly heart-breaking discovery, and I do not underestimate the impact that this news will have on the local community.

“I would like to reassure you that we have several teams of officers and specialist resources working diligently to find answers.

“You will likely notice an increased presence of our officers throughout the next week, if you have any concerns or want to share any confidential information, please do not hesitate to speak to them.

“In the coming days, we will know more about the circumstances surrounding this incident, but we are confident that this is isolated, and there is no threat to the wider public.

“At this stage, we are keeping an open mind, and we will provide updates as soon as we can.”

No one else is being sought for questioning in connection with the death.

