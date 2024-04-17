Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Investigation launched after defence factory explosion

BAE Systems said the incident occurred at its site in Glascoed, Monmouthshire.

Rod Minchin
Wednesday 17 April 2024 15:01
A display of munitions produced at BAE Systems in Glascoed, South Wales (PA)
A display of munitions produced at BAE Systems in Glascoed, South Wales (PA) (PA Archive)

An investigation has been launched following an explosion at a factory belonging to Britain’s biggest defence firm.

BAE Systems said the incident occurred at its site in Glascoed, Monmouthshire, South Wales, on Wednesday morning.

A company spokeswoman said no-one had been injured and everyone had been accounted for.

“We can confirm that there was an incident at our Glascoed facility in Wales this morning,” she said.

“Tried and tested safety protocols were immediately enacted and emergency services attended the site.

“All personnel are accounted for and there were no injuries.

“Our emergency response team continue to monitor the facility and a full investigation has been launched.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in