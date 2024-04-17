Investigation launched after defence factory explosion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An investigation has been launched following an explosion at a factory belonging to Britain’s biggest defence firm.

BAE Systems said the incident occurred at its site in Glascoed, Monmouthshire, South Wales, on Wednesday morning.

A company spokeswoman said no-one had been injured and everyone had been accounted for.

“We can confirm that there was an incident at our Glascoed facility in Wales this morning,” she said.

“Tried and tested safety protocols were immediately enacted and emergency services attended the site.

“All personnel are accounted for and there were no injuries.

“Our emergency response team continue to monitor the facility and a full investigation has been launched.”