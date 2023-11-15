Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bakers have eyes on the ‘pies’ in bid for world championship glory

The winners of the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards will be announced in January.

Pa Scotland Reporter
Wednesday 15 November 2023 14:35
Almost 500 pies were entered into the competition (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Almost 500 pies were entered into the competition (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

Judges have sampled hundreds of entries as they decide their verdicts at the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

Almost 500 pies, delivered by 78 butchers, bakers and other producers, were assessed at the event in Dunfermline, Fife, on Wednesday.

As well as the traditional Scotch pie, there were entries in a number of other categories, including football pies and savouries, macaroni pie, steak pie, sausage roll, hot savoury, vegetarian savoury, haggis savoury, bridie and apple pies.

The 50 judges considered taste, touch, appearance and smell before reaching their decisions.

The winners will be announced by TV personality Carol Smillie at an event at the Westerwood Hotel, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, in January.

Scottish Bakers, the association which supports the interests of Scotland’s bakery trade, organises the annual competition to shine a light on the craft skills pie makers demonstrate every day when making the products.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in