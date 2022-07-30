Jump to content
Man, 22, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in south-west London

Errol McKay, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene at a home in Trinity Crescent, Balham, after police were called at around 1.15am on Wednesday.

Ted Hennessey
Saturday 30 July 2022 09:45
A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in south-west London.

Errol McKay, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene at a home in Trinity Crescent, Balham, after police were called at around 1.15am on Wednesday.

Raekwon Hanniford-Brown, 22, of Rossiter Road, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was arrested on Thursday following Mr McKay's death.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 40s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

They were taken into custody before being released on bail and have been told no further action will be taken.

