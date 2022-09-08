Jump to content
William drives Andrew, Edward and Sophie into Balmoral after landing at Aberdeen

The royals arrived just after 5pm after flying up from Northolt.

Catherine Wylie
Thursday 08 September 2022 17:38
The Duke of Cambridge drives a car carrying the Duke of York, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex into Balmoral in Scotland, where the Queen is under medical supervision (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge has driven his two uncles into Balmoral after landing on an RAF plane in Aberdeen.

William was behind the wheel of the Range Rover which arrived as part of a cavalcade of cars at the Queen’s Scottish Highlands home just after 5pm.

The Duke of Cambridge drives a car carrying the Duke of York, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex into Balmoral (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Duke of York was in the passenger seat, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex were sitting in the back.

The plane carrying the royals arrived at Aberdeen Airport just before 4pm.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex in a car driven by the Duke of Cambridge (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Royal Air Force flight KRF23R took off from RAF Northolt in South Ruislip, west London, at 2.39pm, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The Dassault Falcon landed at the Scottish airport at 3.50pm.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement at 12.32pm on Thursday, saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health.

