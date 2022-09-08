Jump to content
First Minister ‘profoundly concerned’ by news of Queen’s health

Buckingham Palace said the monarch is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

Craig Paton
Thursday 08 September 2022 13:21
The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral (PA)
(PA Wire)

Scotland’s First Minister has said she is “profoundly concerned” by news of the Queen’s health.

Nicola Sturgeon sent her support to the royal family as Buckingham Palace said the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are making their way to Balmoral, where the Queen is under medical supervision.

The First Minister said on Twitter: “All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health.

“My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the royal family at this time.”

Nicola Sturgeon has sent best wishes to the royal family (PA)
(PA Wire)

Meanwhile, Holyrood’s Presiding Officer said the thoughts of everyone in the Scottish Parliament are with the Queen.

Speaking at the end of First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Alison Johnstone made a brief statement to MSPs.

She said: “I am aware that a statement has been made at Westminster on the health of Her Majesty the Queen.

“I will, of course, monitor developments and keep members updated over the course of the day.

“But my and I’m sure the thoughts of all in Parliament are with Her Majesty at this time.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the news is “deeply concerning”, adding: “All our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar tweeted: “Deeply worrying news about Her Majesty the Queen.

“Thinking of her and her family, and sending best wishes on behalf of the Scottish Labour Party.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton wrote on Twitter: “Her Majesty the Queen is in my thoughts and indeed those of the entire (Scottish Lib Dems) family.

“She carries our sincere good wishes for her comfort and her health.”

