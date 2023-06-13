Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Andrew Bailey questioned on Bank of England independence by House of Lords committee

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 13 June 2023 14:57
Comments

Watch live as Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey appears before the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee as part of an inquiry into central bank independence on Tuesday, 13 June.

It is the third time in a month that Mr Bailey will answer questions in Westminster.

Tuesday’s questioning comes after Mr Bailey told the British Chamber of Commerce Annual Conference on 23 May that the Bank has “good reasons” to expect inflation to fall sharply over the coming months.

A day later, the Office for National Statistics reported that inflation fell to 8.7 per cent in April 2023 from 10.1 per cent the month previous - but rates dropped less than expected.

Mr Bailey previously admitted that the Bank has a “lot to learn” about bringing down inflation.

Recommended

In questioning on Tuesday, the Bank of England governor could be pressed on these previous comments, as well as whether the Bank is free from political influence.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in