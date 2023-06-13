For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey appears before the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee as part of an inquiry into central bank independence on Tuesday, 13 June.

It is the third time in a month that Mr Bailey will answer questions in Westminster.

Tuesday’s questioning comes after Mr Bailey told the British Chamber of Commerce Annual Conference on 23 May that the Bank has “good reasons” to expect inflation to fall sharply over the coming months.

A day later, the Office for National Statistics reported that inflation fell to 8.7 per cent in April 2023 from 10.1 per cent the month previous - but rates dropped less than expected.

Mr Bailey previously admitted that the Bank has a “lot to learn” about bringing down inflation.

In questioning on Tuesday, the Bank of England governor could be pressed on these previous comments, as well as whether the Bank is free from political influence.