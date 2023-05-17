Watch: Jeremy Hunt and Andrew Bailey speak at British Chambers of Commerce conference
Jeremy Hunt and Andrew Bailey spoke at the British Chambers of Commerce in Westminster on Wednesday, 17 May.
The chancellor and the Bank of England governor attended the business group's global annual conference, which this year has a theme of "Building British Business."
Leaders will "come together to discuss the opportunities for growth to help local communities thrive," the British Chambers of Commerce said.
Other notable guests due to speak on Wednesday include Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Heathrow Airport's chief operating officer Emma Gilthorpe, and broadcaster Ayesha Hazarika.
