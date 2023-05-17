Watch: Jeremy Hunt and Andrew Bailey speak at British Chambers of Commerce conference

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Hunt and Andrew Bailey spoke at the British Chambers of Commerce in Westminster on Wednesday, 17 May.

The chancellor and the Bank of England governor attended the business group's global annual conference, which this year has a theme of "Building British Business."

Leaders will "come together to discuss the opportunities for growth to help local communities thrive," the British Chambers of Commerce said.

Other notable guests due to speak on Wednesday include Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Heathrow Airport's chief operating officer Emma Gilthorpe, and broadcaster Ayesha Hazarika.

