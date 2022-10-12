What the papers say – October 12

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Wednesday papers are led by a warning from the Bank of England over intervention in the UK’s debt markets.

The Times, Financial Times and The Daily Telegraph report the Bank will end its emergency debt-buying programme on Friday, with pension funds urged to balance their books before then.

Meanwhile, The Guardian and i lead with the Government implementing a cap on the revenues of renewable energy companies.

The Independent says No 10 is also considering reversing the tax cuts outlined in Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express leads with King Charles ordering a “slimmed-down coronation” to reflect the nation’s cost-of-living crisis, while the Daily Mail carries calls for the May bank holiday to be moved to mark the May 6 coronation.

The Sun reports the primary suspect in the Madeleine McCann case has been charged with a sex attack on a girl days before Maddie vanished.

The mother of James Bulger has pled for Prime Minister Liz Truss to block her son’s killer’s bid for freedom, according to the Daily Mirror.

Metro carries the latest from the court case of “alleged baby killer” Lucy Letby.

And the Daily Star says an online scammer tricked a woman out of £27,000 by pretending to be an astronaut stranded in space.