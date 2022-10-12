Jump to content

What the papers say – October 12

The economy once again dominates the nation’s front pages.

PA Reporter
Wednesday 12 October 2022 01:41
What the papers say – October 12 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – October 12 (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

The Wednesday papers are led by a warning from the Bank of England over intervention in the UK’s debt markets.

The Times, Financial Times and The Daily Telegraph report the Bank will end its emergency debt-buying programme on Friday, with pension funds urged to balance their books before then.

Meanwhile, The Guardian and i lead with the Government implementing a cap on the revenues of renewable energy companies.

The Independent says No 10 is also considering reversing the tax cuts outlined in Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express leads with King Charles ordering a “slimmed-down coronation” to reflect the nation’s cost-of-living crisis, while the Daily Mail carries calls for the May bank holiday to be moved to mark the May 6 coronation.

The Sun reports the primary suspect in the Madeleine McCann case has been charged with a sex attack on a girl days before Maddie vanished.

The mother of James Bulger has pled for Prime Minister Liz Truss to block her son’s killer’s bid for freedom, according to the Daily Mirror.

Metro carries the latest from the court case of “alleged baby killer” Lucy Letby.

And the Daily Star says an online scammer tricked a woman out of £27,000 by pretending to be an astronaut stranded in space.

