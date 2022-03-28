Auction of Banksy piece raises £81,000 for children’s hospital in Ukraine
CND Soldiers was sold at 0% commission by an anonymous donor.
The sale of a piece by Bristol-based street artist Banksy has raised £81,000 for a children’s hospital in Ukraine.
An anonymous donor auctioned the 2005 work CND Soldiers, which depicts two soldiers graffitiing the symbol of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament on a wall.
It was sold via website MyArtBroker.com, which was initially only accepting bids in excess of £20,000.
The starting point was later doubled to £40,000 after a rush of interest.
The site, which is not charging commission on the sale, said on Monday the bidding had closed at £81,000.
All the money raised will be sent to the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv.
It is the largest children’s hospital in the country and has been continuing to provide treatment as the war continues into its second month.
As well as treating critically ill children, Ohmatdyt is admitting people of all ages injured in Russian attacks.
In a statement on its website, MyArtBroker’s managing director Charlotte Stewart said: “An incredibly generous client offered to sell their ever-relevant CND Soldiers print by Banksy.
“With starting bids of £20,000, the highest bid has far exceeded our expectations at £81,000.”
She continued: “Such extraordinary generosity from our seller, could not have been better reciprocated by the winning bidder, whose donation of £81,000 will make an enormous difference to the lives of staff, children and their families in the weeks ahead.”
