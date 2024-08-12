Banksy artwork showing piranhas in a police box moved to keep it safe

Support truly

A Banksy artwork of piranhas in a police sentry box has been taken from near London’s Old Bailey court to keep it safe.

The mysterious artist’s seventh animal-themed design of recent days – painted with what appears to be translucent spray paint to give the effect of a giant fish tank – appeared on Ludgate Hill before being taped off by the local council.

The glass-paned box will be kept temporarily by the City of London Corporation’s offices, a walk of less than 15 minutes from the previous location.

A spokesman for the authority said on Monday: “We have moved the artwork to Guildhall Yard to ensure it is properly protected and open for the public to view safely.

The design of swimming fish appeared on a police box in the City of London (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

“A permanent home for the piece will be decided in due course.”

On Sunday, Banksy confirmed he was behind the work.

The next day, a crowd of people stood around taking photographs of the fish tank-themed piece as workmen in high-visibility jackets cordoned it off.

In the historic Old Bailey courts, Judge Mark Lucraft KC discharged a jury after it failed to reach a verdict in a death by careless driving trial, and suggested the jurors might enjoy the warm weather with a visit to the nearby Banksy instead.

City of London Police Detective Chief Inspector Andy Spooner previously said his force is “aware of criminal damage” to a police box, and is “liaising” with the local authority which owns it.

On Monday, a rhinoceros looking as if it was climbing on top of a car became the eighth artwork unveiled in London.

Over the last eight days, the Bristol street artist has posted an image of an artwork each day.

His first piece depicted a goat, followed by silhouettes of elephants, monkeys, a wolf, pelicans, a cat and fish, which have popped up in locations across London.