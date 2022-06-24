James Bond producers to receive CBEs at Buckingham Palace

They were included in the 2022 New Years’ Honours List.

Ted Hennessey
Friday 24 June 2022 02:45
The pair will receive CBEs (Ian West/PA)
The pair will receive CBEs (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson are among the high achievers to be honoured at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

The sister and brother duo own EON Productions and have produced the last nine 007 films – including Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time To Die.

The pair, previously honoured with OBEs in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List in 2008, will receive CBEs after being included in the 2022 New Years’ Honours List.

They have produced the last nine Bond films (Nicola Dove)
(PA Media)

Their collection of Bond films have picked up of awards over the years including the Bafta for outstanding British film for 2012’s Skyfall.

Recommended

Together, they have also produced The Rhythm Section, starring Blake Lively, and several independent film projects including The Silent Storm with Damian Lewis and Radiator featuring Gemma Jones.

Broccoli has also produced a number of Broadway stage productions including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, A Steady Rain, and Once – as well as West End productions of Chariots Of Fire and Strangers On A Train.

Elsewhere in the film industry, pioneering director Horace Ove will receive a knighthood.

Horace Ove will receive a knighthood (Kaz Ove)
(PA Media)

The 83-year-old, who was born in Trinidad, is credited by Guinness World Records as being the first black British film-maker to direct a feature-length picture, with Pressure in 1976.

Dr June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), will be honoured with a damehood at Friday’s investiture.

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes will be awarded an OBE, as will Figen Murray – the mother of one of the Manchester Arena victims and campaigner.

Recommended

Emma Hayes will be awarded an OBE (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Charlotte Worthington, who won a gold medal for freestyle BMX at the Tokyo Olympics last year, will be given an MBE.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in