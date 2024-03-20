LS Lowry painting surpasses £6 million estimate at auction

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A painting titled Sunday Afternoon from British artist LS Lowry has sold for almost £6.3 million at auction.

The big-ticket item, which had not been publicly exhibited for 57 years, was estimated to fetch between £4 million and £6 million at Christie’s Modern British And Irish Art sale on Wednesday.

The painting was last sold in 1967, realising a record price for the artist at the time, and was offered from the collection of Sir Keith and Lady Showering.

The 1957 piece went under the hammer for £6,290,000, including buyer’s premium.

It is the second highest price achieved for Lowry at auction, after his 1953 painting Going To The Match sold at Christie’s in October 2022 for £7,846,500.

Meanwhile, the auction in London also saw an oval-shaped sculpture by Dame Barbara Hepworth exceed its price estimate of between £2.2 million and £3.2 million.

Sculpture With Colour (Oval Form) Pale Blue And Red, carved in 1943, sold for £3,549,000.

Other works by the Wakefield-born artist also went under the hammer, including the brass 1957 sculpture Maquette For Winged Figure which sold for £277,200.

Also up for sale was Londoner Lynn Chadwick’s metallic sculpture, Sitting Couple On Bench, which was conceived in 1990 and cast in 2001.

It sold for £1,613,000, having been estimated to go for between £1.2 million and £1.8 million.