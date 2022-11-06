Jump to content

Rugby player and X Factor singer Levi Davis missing in Barcelona

Bath Rugby said its former player was last seen in Barcelona on October 29.

Laura Parnaby
Sunday 06 November 2022 12:35
Levi Davis attending the launch of The X Factor: Celebrity (PA)
Rugby player Levi Davis has been missing for more than a week, his former club has said.

Bath Rugby issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of the winger, who was last seen at a pub in Spain on October 29.

The 24-year-old rugby union player is also known for his television appearances and featured on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor in 2019 alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans in a singing group known as Try Star. He was also on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

Bath Rugby shared an appeal saying Davis was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona.

Former England rugby player Tom Varndell also urged anyone who has seen Davis in the past two weeks to make contact.

Writing on Twitter, Varndell said: “If anyone has seen or heard from Levi Davis in the last two weeks could you please drop me a message asap. Many thanks.”

