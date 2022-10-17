Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Not going out: 51% of people ‘will spend more evenings at home to save money’

More than half of people plan to cut their discretionary spending, such as buying new clothes or dining out, to save money, Barclaycard said.

Vicky Shaw
Tuesday 18 October 2022 00:01
Nearly one in three people say they are assessing whether every single purchase they make is necessary as their budgets are squeezed by rising costs, according to Barclaycard (Philip Toscano/PA)
Nearly one in three people say they are assessing whether every single purchase they make is necessary as their budgets are squeezed by rising costs, according to Barclaycard (Philip Toscano/PA)
(PA Archive)

Nearly one in three (32%) people say they are assessing whether every single purchase they make is necessary as their budgets are squeezed by rising costs, a survey has found.

To save money, more than half (51%) are planning to spend more evenings at home over the coming months, entertaining themselves with box sets, video games and board games instead of going out.

Barclaycard, which sees nearly half of the nation’s credit and debit card transactions, said that in September spending on non-essential items grew by just 1.0% year on year, which is the lowest point since February 2021, when coronavirus measures were still in place.

More than half (53%) of people polled are planning to cut down on discretionary spending, such as buying clothes or eating and drinking out, to be able to afford their energy bills this autumn and winter.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of those questioned for Barclaycard said they are finding ways to save energy at home to help them afford rising household bills.

Recommended

Consumers continue to take a resourceful approach to money management

Esme Harwood, Barclaycard

Turning off lights when they leave a room, wearing more layers, and boiling only as much water as they need are among the habits people are adopting, according to the research.

And among the two-thirds (67%) of people who are looking to reduce the cost of their weekly shop, 30% are only purchasing some items on a “need-to-buy” basis, to save money and avoid waste.

Two-fifths (39%) of those surveyed have already started putting money aside for Christmas, to ensure they have enough saved for gifts and get-togethers.

Despite the pressure on household budgets, a third (33%) of pet owners said they are spending the same amount on their animals as they did last year – and 17% are spending less on themselves so they do not have to reduce their spending on their pets.

Esme Harwood, director at Barclaycard, said: “Consumers continue to take a resourceful approach to money management – including putting aside money for Christmas – which will become even more important for weathering the unpredictable months ahead.”

– The consumer confidence survey was carried out between September 23 and 26 by Opinium Research for Barclaycard.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in