Reckless jet skiers face prison and unlimited fines under new law

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency will be given powers from March 31 to prosecute people misusing the recreational craft.

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 18 January 2023 15:13
Reckless jet skiers face up to two years in prison and unlimited fines under new legislation, the Department for Transport has announced.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency will be given more powers from March 31 to prosecute people misusing the recreational vessels.

Watercraft such as jet skis are not currently covered by wider maritime safety legislation.

There has been a spike in the number and power of jet skis used in UK waters during the coronavirus.

We’ll continue working to ensure our country’s coasts and waters are safe

Baroness Vere, maritime minister

Maritime minister Baroness Vere said: “The watercraft industry is thriving and it’s great to see more and more people enjoying leisure activities. However, they must do so safely.

“That’s why we’re introducing a new law to crack down on any dangerous misuse of watercraft like jet skis.

“It will give the Maritime and Coastguard Agency greater power to prosecute those responsible for causing accidents or entirely avoidable tragedies.

“We’ll continue working to ensure our country’s coasts and waters are safe for everyone.”

Personal and recreational watercraft will also be bound by international regulations which require users to act safely.

