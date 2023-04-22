What the papers say – April 23

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sunday’s newspapers carry the death of Australian entertainer Barry Humphries at the age of 89 and claims from Dominic Raab that he was targeted by “activist” civil servants.

Daily Star Sunday marks the comedian’s passing with one of the famous quotes of his alter ego, Dame Edna Everage.

The Observer focuses on the former deputy prime minister’s claim of “activist” civil servants, while the Sunday Express adds that they are also “out to get” Suella Braverman.

The Sunday Telegraph adds that the Home Secretary has signalled she’s prepared to ignore European courts to start deportation flights to Rwanda.

Sunday Mirror reports Boris Johnson has taken his fourth holiday since resigning as prime minister.

An MI6 spy sent to a jihadist camp went on to kill his own child, The Sunday Times reports.

The Independent says the Royal British Legion has urged the Government to help the Afghan war heroes who helped Britain.

A “sick courier service” is delivering knives to “TikTok teens”, according to Sunday People.

And the Mail on Sunday says protesters are planning to disrupt the Coronation by spooking the King’s horses.