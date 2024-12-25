Wife of deposed Syrian leader Assad reportedly severely ill with leukaemia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The wife of deposed Syrian leader Bashar Assad is severely ill with leukaemia and has been given a 50/50 chance of survival, media reports have claimed.

Asma Assad is being isolated to prevent infection and cannot be in the same room as other people, the Telegraph newspaper also reported.

The Assad family fled to Moscow as a lightning rebel offensive swept Syria’s capital Damascus earlier this month.

British-born Mrs Assad and their children left for Russia ahead of the former president, and she is now reportedly being cared for by her father Fawaz Akhras, a respected Harley Street cardiologist, who is said to be “heartbroken”.

Syria’s presidency announced in May that Mrs Assad, the then-first lady, had been diagnosed with an acute form of leukaemia, a cancer of the bone marrow and blood.

She had previously been treated for breast cancer, and in 2019 announced she was free of the disease after a year of treatment.

The Telegraph reported her leukaemia is believed to have reappeared after a period of remission.

Previous reports have suggested Mrs Assad is tired of restrictions placed upon her in Russia, and wants to divorce her husband and to seek treatment in London.

The Kremlin has denied this, though the Assad family has not commented.

David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, has said Mrs Assad – who was born in London in 1975 – is not welcome to return to the UK.

“I’ve seen mentioned in the last few days Asma Assad, potentially someone with UK citizenship that might attempt to come into our country, and I want it confirmed that she’s a sanctioned individual and is not welcome here in the UK,” he told the Commons following the fall of the Assad regime.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has meanwhile said it is “far too early” to say whether Mrs Assad, a dual British-Syrian national, could be stripped of UK citizenship.

Senior British officials have recently travelled to Damascus to meet with representatives of the new Syrian regime, which is led by an Islamist group called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.