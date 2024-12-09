What the papers say – December 9
Events in Syria dominate the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.
The downfall of Syria’s President Bashar Assad after more than 20 years in power dominates Monday’s headlines.
The Financial Times, the i, Metro and The Times all lead on the ousting of the regime by rebel groups who have seized control of the country.
The Daily Telegraph reports the Syrian president has been granted asylum in Moscow on “humanitarian grounds”, according to Russian state media.
The Guardian says militias have taken over the capital city Damascus just 11 days after launching an offensive against the “brutal” regime.
There is celebration in Syria after rebel groups ended Assad’s “24-year reign of terror”, according to the Daily Express.
But the Daily Mail writes Western leaders have warned of “risk and uncertainty” across the region as rebel groups have a “grim record of terrorism”.
In royal news, a mother has praised the Princess of Wales for making her terminally ill daughter’s “dreams come true”, the Daily Mirror reports.
Lastly, the Daily Star warns 70mph Atlantic winds could cause Christmas chaos.