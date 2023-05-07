Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder of teenager in Bath

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 15-year-old boy faces questioning over the murder of an 18-year-old man who has been named by police as Ben Moncrieff.

Officers were called to the Southgate Street area of Bath, in Somerset, at around 3.30am on Saturday where the victim was found critically injured and died at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police said three people were arrested the same day, with two released without charge and teenage suspect still in custody after police were granted more time to question him.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but the force believes he is Mr Moncrieff and specialist officers are supporting his family.

Chief Inspector Ronnie Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Ben’s family at this difficult time. Specially-trained officers are providing them with support and continuing to update them as the investigation progresses.

“We’d ask his family’s privacy is respected as they try to come to terms with the events of the past couple of days.”

Mr Lungu added: “Our Major Crime Investigation Team is continuing to progress its inquiries into what happened, reviewing a significant amount of CCTV footage and taking statements from witnesses.

“An extension has been granted this afternoon to allow us to continue to question the individual we have in custody.

“We’re grateful for the public’s patience and understanding while enquiries were carried out at the scene and these were concluded yesterday. Extra reassurance patrols are taking place and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with those officers who will be happy to stop and help.”