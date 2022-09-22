Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Inquest of woman who died after eating Pret wrap to conclude

Mother-of-five Celia Marsh died in December 2017.

Claire Hayhurst
Thursday 22 September 2022 02:45
Family photo of Celia Marsh (Leigh Day/PA)
Family photo of Celia Marsh (Leigh Day/PA)
(PA Media)

The inquest into the death of a woman with an acute dairy allergy, who died shortly after eating a Pret a Manger vegan wrap, is due to conclude.

Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, died on December 27 2017 after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the chain’s store in Bath, Somerset.

The coconut yoghurt used as dressing from Australian brand CoYo, which was licenced for manufacture in the UK to British firm Planet Coconut, is thought to have had traces of milk in it.

An inquest at Avon Coroner’s Court heard the mother-of-five avoided all dairy products following a near-fatal allergic reaction a few months earlier in which she needed 15 shots of adrenalin.

Maria Voisin, senior coroner for Avon, is due to deliver her conclusion in the case on Thursday morning.

Recommended

Mrs Marsh had been on a post-Christmas shopping trip with her husband and three of her daughters when she went into Pret to buy something to eat at around 2pm.

She was declared dead less than two hours later.

The wrap had been consumed in its entirety, and the pot of CoYo brand yoghurt used to make it was thrown away before Bath and North East Somerset Council began its investigation.

But testing on other pots found small quantities of dairy protein in the product, with traces found in another rainbow wrap.

During the two-week inquest, a chemist acknowledged the quantity of dairy in the wrap was too low to be measured with any degree of accuracy, but said he believed it definitely contained milk.

It is thought the contamination stemmed from the HG1 starch in the yoghurt.

Interested parties in the inquest were Bath and North East Somerset Council, CoYo and Planet Coconut.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in