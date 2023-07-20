Jump to content

BBC local journalism strike to hit by-elections coverage

Members of the National Union of Journalists are walking out at 11am for 24 hours.

Alan Jones
Thursday 20 July 2023 06:45
NUJ members at the BBC during a previous picket line at Broadcasting House in central London (PA)
NUJ members at the BBC during a previous picket line at Broadcasting House in central London (PA)
(PA Wire)

BBC journalists are launching a fresh strike in a dispute over cuts to local radio.

Members of the National Union of Journalists will walk out at 11am for 24 hours, which the union said will hit coverage of Thursday’s three parliamentary by-elections.

Picket lines will be mounted outside local radio stations across England.

With an election around the corner, holding local politicians to account is more important than ever. Let’s protect and promote BBC Local, not eviscerate it

Paul Siegert, NUJ

The union said it is receiving huge public support for its campaign.

Paul Siegert, NUJ national broadcasting organiser, said: “This strike action will again have a huge impact on BBC Local output, with many stations and programmes expected to be off air.

“NUJ members would much rather be working in newsrooms on Thursday and Friday, but the BBC’s damaging plans for job cuts, slashing local radio and changing ways of working remain deeply unpopular.

“We believe there are ways to protect and promote digital investment without cutting much-loved and valued local radio content.

“With an election around the corner, holding local politicians to account is more important than ever.

“Let’s protect and promote BBC Local, not eviscerate it.”

Those taking strike action work in local radio, regional TV and online in England.

The journalists have also been on a work to rule as part of their dispute.

