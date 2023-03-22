BBC’s coverage of Queen’s state funeral recognised in Bafta TV nominations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The BBC has been recognised in the Bafta television and craft nominations for its coverage of the Queen’s funeral and the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The broadcaster’s coverage of the state funeral, including the service from Westminster Abbey and procession of the coffin through London, featured commentary from presenters including Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young and David Dimbleby, who came out of retirement for the event.

Its production team is nominated in the live event category, while the directing team is recognised in the director: multi-camera category.

Those working on sound for the event are also tapped in the sound: factual list.

June 2022 saw the BBC mark the Queen’s 70-year reign with a special concert broadcast, Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace, featuring performances from Sir Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Duran Duran and Queen + Adam Lambert.

During one sketch, the Queen delighted Paddington by revealing she shares his love of marmalade sandwiches, as she opened her handbag to reveal a stash of the beloved bear’s staple snack.

The BBC’s production team is nominated for live event, entertainment craft team and director: multi-camera for director Julia Knowles.

There is also a nomination for ITV in the emerging talent: factual category where director Jason Osbourne is recognised for Our Jubilee on ITV1, in which black Britons told personal stories of the Queen’s Jubilee years.

Jane Millichip, chief executive of Bafta, said: “Big events still have a place in the television landscape, as we have seen in many recent years.

“We talk about the move towards digital, towards a catch-up world, to a download world, but I think we see in years like this when there are significant national and international events that live TV (offers) absolutely water cooler moments and does bring a nation together.

“Whether that’s a royal event or a big sports event, we still see that live TV has a huge place in our cultural landscape and I think that shows here.”

Sara Putt, deputy chair of Bafta and chair of Bafta’s Television Committee, added: “These are very, very important events for many people in our nations in that year and I think it is absolutely evident by the fact that TV and the success of those programmes are reflecting them.”