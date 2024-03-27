What the papers say – March 27

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Images of the collapsed bridge in Baltimore bridge feature across Wednesday’s front pages with headlines spanning asylum and migration issues as well as the BBC licence fee.

The Metro leads with the dramatic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after it was hit by a container ship heading out of Baltimore.

The Daily Mail and Daily Express focus on the Clapham chemical attacker being granted asylum, despite doubts over previous convictions and honesty during migration testing.

The Daily Telegraph also turns its attention to migration, saying churches that are “undermining” asylum regulations in the UK.

The Independent reports that the rich face paying a higher licence fee after the BBC announced a public consultation on its funding.

The Daily Mirror shifts its focus abroad to Brits fighting on behalf of Russian in Ukraine invasion who it labels “Traitors”.

The Sun leads with the latest developments in music mogul Sean Combs’ ongoing legal headaches.

The Times leads on the state of the NHS, saying confidence among staff is at the lowest level on record.

The Guardian shines a light on gagging clauses handed down to those involved with sexual misconduct and bullying complaints at lobbying group CBI.

The Financial Times concentrates in Donald Trump’s Truth Social debuting on the stock market.

The Daily Star splashes with a story on Korean Central Television, which aired a 2010 episode of Alan Titchmarsh’s Garden Secrets in which presenter was obscured.