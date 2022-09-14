Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

BBC to livestream Queen lying in state

The service will be available around the world.

Alex Green
Wednesday 14 September 2022 12:38
The hearse carrying the coffin of the Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The hearse carrying the coffin of the Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

The BBC is launching a dedicated livestream of the Queen lying in state.

The service will be available globally on the BBC News website for those who want to pay their respects but are unable to travel to London or are physically unable to queue.

It will also be available in the UK on the iPlayer, BBC Parliament and the red button.

The livestream will be available from 5pm on Wednesday, when the doors of Westminster Hall are expected to open to the public.

Queues have already formed of mourners hoping to view the Queen lying in state (PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

The broadcaster said: “For those who are unable to attend, the dedicated livestream will be an option to enable people to join the vigil virtually, and pay their respects from wherever they are.”

Up to 400,000 people are expected to brave a 12-hour wait on the banks of the Thames to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state in Westminster ahead of her funeral on Monday.

The Government has issued guidance about what can be carried into the hall, bathroom facilities for those in the queue, and the risk of having to wait through the night.

Lying in state will continue until 6.30am on Monday, after which the coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in