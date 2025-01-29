Flog It! antiques expert Michael Baggott, 51, dies following heart attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flog It! antiques expert Michael Baggott has died age 51 in hospital following a heart attack.

A statement posted to his social media pages announced he had died after having a stroke in October.

“He was a dearly loved son, brother, nephew and uncle who will be deeply and profoundly missed,” it added.

Baggott brought his wealth of knowledge on collectables to BBC antiques-selling show Flog It!, with a speciality in silver and spoons.

His interest in antiques began in his early years, and he progressed to work in Christie’s auction house and was head of silver at Sotheby’s Billingshurst for a number of years.

He went on to work as a private consultant in antique silver and carried out research into provincial British silver.

Baggott was also a published author, having written An Illustrated Guide To York Hallmarks 1776-1858 and As Found: A Lifetime In Antiques.

The head of BBC daytime and early peak commissioning, Rob Unsworth, said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of Baggott’s death, describing him as one of Flog It’s “most memorable characters”.

He added that Baggott was an “expert in all manner of collectables but in particular with unrivalled knowledge and enthusiasm for antique spoons and silver”.

He said: “Though the series hasn’t been in production for several years, we hope Michael’s family can take comfort from how much viewers have continued to enjoy his appearances on this ever-popular show.”

Auctioneer Charles Hanson, who has appeared on Flog It! and owns Hansons Auctioneers, hailed Baggott as a “giant of our antique industry”.

He recalled how Baggott was “never afraid” to call out an expert when they were wrong, including himself.

“Michael’s thirst for knowledge for the ‘object within’ merited far more TV time too for a true and proper expert,” he added.

The announcement post confirmed a memorial service will be held for Baggott in the coming weeks.

Flog It! ended in 2020 after first airing on BBC in 2002.