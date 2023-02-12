What the papers say – February 12

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The front pages for Sunday carry more allegations in the “Cash for Boris” row, discussions around Britain sending weapons to Ukraine and speculation on the ongoing mystery of Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.

The Independent and The Sunday Times report that the BBC Chairman Richard Sharp undermined trust in the broadcaster and the public appointments system by failing to reveal his role in facilitating Boris Johnson’s loan of up to £800,000.

Hundreds of surgeries have been forced to cut their hours of operation due to being unable to afford heating bills, according to Sunday People.

British weaponry and military vehicles could be manufactured in Ukraine under plans that would mark a deepening of the country’s ties with Nato, The Sunday Telegraph writes.

The Sunday Express carries an exclusive interview with the brother of James Bulger on the 30th anniversary of the murder of the two-year-old boy.

The Sun on Sunday claims police are looking into two “suspicious” men who were spotted by a witness near the dog-walking route of missing mother Nicola Bulley.

The Sunday Mirror features a “confession” from singer Ben Ofoedu about cheating on his fiancee Vanessa Feltz.

And the Daily Star Sunday says soaring energy bills are causing nudists to keep their clothes on.