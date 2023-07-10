What the papers say – July 10

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The BBC presenter who allegedly paid a teenager £35,000 for sexually explicit images has dominated the front pages of the UK’s papers.

The Sun said the man made a call to the “youngster” after the story was broken by the paper last week.

The Telegraph, the Daily Mirror and the Times say the BBC have contacted the police over the “high profile” TV presenter’s alleged sex scandal.

The i and the Daily Mail also put this story at the top of their agenda.

The Daily Express, Metro and the Daily Star say the presenter has been suspended by the broadcaster.

In other news, Nato allies have put pressure on Germany and the US to show more support for Ukraine’s Nato membership, according to the Financial Times.

And The Guardian reveals that more than 50 MPs have owned stakes in publicly listed companies.