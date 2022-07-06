Memorial service to honour actress Mona Hammond announced
The actress, who died at the age of 87, was a star of stage and screen for decades.
The family of Mona Hammond have said that a memorial service to honour the actress is planned for later this year.
The Jamaican-British actress, best known for playing Blossom Jackson in BBC soap EastEnders and Auntie Susu in sitcom Desmond’s, was a star of stage and screen for decades.
A statement from her family said: “We would like to correct some of the information that accompanied the announcement in the media regarding the tragic passing of Mona Hammond.
“Mona was, in fact 87, not 91 and is survived by her only son Michael Sanders and her granddaughter Tallulah.
“A memorial service is planned for later this year.”
During her career, Hammond also played Mabel Thompson, the grandmother of Amy Franks, in BBC radio drama The Archers and its follow-on show Ambridge Extra, first appearing in 2003.
Hammond was made an OBE in the 2005 Queen’s birthday honours list for her services to drama and in 2018, she was awarded the Women of the World lifetime achievement award for her theatre career and championing black British actors.
Hammond was born Mavis Chin in Jamaica to a Jamaican mother and Chinese father, and in 1961 was awarded a scholarship to Rada. She graduated in 1964 having moved to the UK at the age of 28.
