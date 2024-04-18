Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Newsreader Martine Croxall to take BBC to employment tribunal

The legal action is listed to begin on May 1.

Laura Harding
Thursday 18 April 2024 11:26
Newsreader Martine Croxall is due to begin legal action against the BBC at an employment tribunal next month (Lucy North/PA)
Newsreader Martine Croxall is due to begin legal action against the BBC at an employment tribunal next month (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

Newsreader Martine Croxall is due to begin legal action against the BBC next month, it has been revealed.

The broadcaster is listed for an employment tribunal against the corporation beginning on May 1, according to official documents.

The details of Croxall’s claim are not known.

The tribunal comes in the wake of the high-profile gender pay dispute between the BBC and Newswatch presenter Samira Ahmed.

In 2020 a London employment tribunal found that Ahmed should have been paid the same as fellow presenter Jeremy Vine for their work on Newswatch and Points Of View respectively.

The BBC had argued the pair were not doing similar work.

Broadcaster Sarah Montague also previously confirmed she had won a £400,000 settlement and an apology from the BBC over unequal treatment.

In 2021 the BBC disclosed it had spent more than £1 million on legal fees fighting equal pay and race discrimination cases brought by staff.

Croxall has been contacted for comment. The BBC declined to comment.

