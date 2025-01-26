Linda Robson ‘heartbroken’ by co-star Pauline Quirke’s dementia diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Linda Robson says the dementia diagnosis of her Birds Of A Feather co-star Pauline Quirke “breaks my heart”.

They have worked together from almost the beginning of their careers decades ago, but are best known as the combative sisters whose husbands go to jail in the sitcom which began on the BBC in 1989.

Last week, Quirke’s husband Steve Sheen said she will retire from “all professional and commercial duties” and revealed her condition, which he said was diagnosed in 2021.

Loose Women star Robson, 66, wrote on Instagram: “This will be the only time I speak on behalf of my best friend, Pauline.

“For the past three years, I’ve been in close contact with her husband, Steve, and have spent time with Pauline.

“It breaks my heart to see her endure such a terrible illness. Out of respect for her family and her privacy, I will not be discussing this matter further.”

Quirke, 65, and Robson were in the slapstick film Junket 89, and the series You Must Be Joking! during the 1970s, and later in the 1980s Shine On Harvey Moon.

Robson also appeared in Quirke’s chat show Pauline’s Quirkes, which she began presenting as a teenager.

Birds of A Feather, with a cast including Lesley Joseph playing the snobbish and flirty Dorien Green, was off air between 1998 and 2014 before being revived for a full series on ITV.

It continued until 2016 and then enjoyed Christmas specials, including one in 2020 where Quirke was absent.