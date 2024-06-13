BBC to broadcast final interview from Michael Mosley after his death in Greece

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

TV doctor Michael Mosley will be remembered in two BBC specials airing on Friday, following his death on holiday in Greece.

The broadcaster and columnist died of natural causes last week after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi. The 67-year-old was found on Sunday in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach.

In tribute, the BBC will air the last interview Mosley conducted in a programme titled There’s Only One Michael Mosley on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds at 11am on Friday.

Mosley recorded a special edition of Just One Thing, in which he regularly revealed tips to improve your health, at the Hay Festival on May 25 with Professor Paul Bloom.

The recording will be introduced by TV doctor and presenter Chris van Tulleken, who Mosley worked with as part of the BBC’s Trust Me, I’m A Doctor series.

Meanwhile, a TV special titled Michael Mosley: The Doctor Who Changed Britain is set to air on BBC One at 8pm in his memory.

The programme will focus on Mosley’s decades-long broadcasting career and how he transformed people’s lives through science.

Mosley first trained as a doctor before moving into the world of broadcasting, presenting a host of science programmes and films on the BBC including Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, which looked at healthcare in Britain.

In 2002, he was nominated for an Emmy for his executive producer role on BBC science documentary The Human Face, and he also ingested tapeworms for six weeks for a 2014 documentary called Infested! Living With Parasites on BBC Four.

Mosley is credited with popularising the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his book The Fast Diet, and later advocated for The Fast 800 diet, which follows a “moderately low-carb, Mediterranean-style diet”.