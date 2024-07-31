Watch live: Ex-BBC presenter Huw Edwards attends court on indecent images charges

Support truly

Watch live as former BBC presenter Huw Edwards is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 30 July, charged with making indecent images of children.

The veteran broadcaster, 62, is accused of having had 37 photographs on WhatsApp, including six of the most serious type.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said he was arrested in November 2023 and charged on 26 June 2024.

Mr Edwards, who is currently on bail, is alleged to have committed three offences between December 2020 and April 2022.

According to the charge sheet, Mr Edwards is accused of having six category A images, 12 category B pictures and 19 category C photographs on WhatsApp – offences contrary to sections 1(1)(a) and 6 of the Protection of Children Act 1978.

If found guilty, he could receive a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment.

Mr Edwards was one of the BBC’s most prominent and highest-paid news anchors, breaking major stories such as Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

He left the corporation in April on medical grounds.