Doctor Who’s new companion to be revealed live on BBC Children In Need

The companion will join the 15th incarnation of the Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa.

Connie Evans
Friday 18 November 2022 07:43
Ncuti Gatwa and Russell T Davies attending the Virgin Bafta TV Awards 2022, at the Royal Festival Hall in London in May 2022 (Ian West/PA)
Ncuti Gatwa and Russell T Davies attending the Virgin Bafta TV Awards 2022, at the Royal Festival Hall in London in May 2022 (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)

Doctor Who’s new companion will be revealed live on BBC Children In Need tonight, the BBC has said.

In May this year it was announced that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the Doctor in 2023.

The 15th Doctor’s companion will travel alongside him as they embark on a new set of adventures.

Jodie Whittaker faced her final battles as the time lord in October in a special episode of Doctor Who to mark the BBC’s centenary.

The actress, 40, became the first woman to portray the Doctor when she took over the role from Peter Capaldi in 2017.

During the feature-length programme, viewers were left surprised as Whittaker’s 13th Time Lord regenerated into David Tennant, who previously played the 10th incarnation of the Doctor.

Following the special, it was confirmed Tennant, 51, will become the 14th incarnation with Catherine Tate reprising her role as his former companion Donna Noble for three special episodes set to air in November 2023.

Gatwa, 30, will then take control of the Tardis as the 15th Doctor, with his first episode due to air over the festive period in 2023.

The highly anticipated announcement of the new companion will be made live from MediaCityUK in Salford during Friday evening’s broadcast of Children In Need, which is also set to feature exclusive sketches, exciting performances, music, dance and some big surprises.

This year’s show, which helps to raise money to provide frontline support to children and young people across the UK, will be hosted by Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey, Alex Scott MBE and, for the first time, comedian Jason Manford.

Highlights of the evening include special episodes of some of the BBC’s most recognisable programmes, including a children’s takeover of much-loved comedy game show Blankety Blank, which will also include Maisie Smith and John Waite as celebrity contestants.

And Romesh Ranganathan will host a special edition of The Weakest Link, with a Children In Need twist.

The team behind BBC One’s The Repair Shop are also set to share the story behind a particularly special restoration project, and will then reveal the results of the repair live on the Children In Need stage.

Meanwhile, there will be performances from Lewis Capaldi as well as a bespoke routine from dance troupe Diversity and the Children In Need choir will return with a special rendition of Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know.

BBC’s Children In Need airs on BBC One and iPlayer tonight from 7pm.

