BBC News Arabic launches emergency radio service for Gaza

BBC News Arabic has launched an emergency radio service for the Gaza Strip in response to the conflict in the region, the broadcaster has announced.

The service, Gaza Daily, will broadcast information and developments, as well as providing safety advice on where to access shelter, food and water supplies.

Produced in Cairo and London, the medium wave service will initially broadcast one programme a day, at 3pm GMT, from Friday.

A second daily update will be broadcast at 5am GMT from November 10.

The Gaza Strip has suffered numerous communications blackouts since the conflict with Israel broke out more than three weeks ago, according to the Associated Press.

Internet and phone services have been cut for periods of time, with the latest on Wednesday, as Israeli troops battle Hamas militants.

BBC News Arabic previously set up an emergency radio service in Sudan earlier this year when the country was facing conflict, as well as one for Gaza in 2014.

In February 2022, the BBC News Ukraine service also began extended TV bulletins following the invasion of the country by Russia.

Director of BBC World Service Liliane Landor said: “BBC News Arabic are extremely well-placed to offer this vital service for the people of Gaza at a time of greatest need.

“Their expertise and specialist knowledge of the region alongside the BBC’s reputation as the most trusted news provider, means we can reach civilians in Gaza with the information they need.”