Parkinson’s community ‘felt left out in the cold’ – Rory Cellan-Jones

Former BBC News journalist Rory Cellan-Jones said the Parkinson’s community “felt absolutely left out in the cold”, after being honoured at Buckingham Palace.

The broadcaster’s former technology correspondent, 66, was formally made an OBE by the Princess Royal for his services to journalism on Wednesday.

Cellan-Jones announced in 2019 he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and has since contributed to a podcast, Movers And Shakers, discussing life with the disease.

Discussing the success of the podcast, which also features former BBC colleague Jeremy Paxman, Cellan-Jones told the PA news agency: “It’s been an absolute scream.

“We’ve had the most extraordinary reaction from the Parkinson’s community.

“There is a community which felt absolutely left out in the cold and this award was for services to journalism, but I can’t help but think that maybe that played some part too.”

Cellan-Jones said he talked to Anne about fundraising for Parkinson’s and how technology could possibly be used to monitor the disease.

The journalist added: “She showed real interest in it.

“Mike Tindall, whose father’s got it, is very active in fundraising – so we talked about that.”

Cellan-Jones said the OBE was “very unexpected when it came”, adding that he felt “very privileged”.

He said his rescue dog from Romania, named Sophie, was “making slow progress” after becoming a social media sensation with thousands of people following her recovery online.

Speaking at Buckingham Palace, Cellan-Jones said several courtiers had asked after Sophie, adding: “She’s still incredibly nervous. She’s waiting at home, she wouldn’t have liked it here – a bit too busy.

“She’s making slow progress, but she’s wonderful, and she’s been very important to us.”

Earlier on Wednesday, broadcaster Alan Yentob, 77, was formally made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by the King for services to the arts and media.

The retired television executive, who was born in Stepney, London, joined the BBC as a trainee in 1968.

He devised the flagship arts programme Imagine…, which he presented on, and was creative director of the broadcaster from 2004 until 2015.

Yentob stepped down from the role in the wake of the collapse of the charity Kids Company, where he was chairman.

The broadcaster said Charles had been “incredibly supportive” of him.

Discussing Charles, Yentob told the PA news agency: “He’s been incredibly supportive, as I said to him, on many fronts, including the fact that I was the chairman of Kids Company, and he was incredibly supportive of that in the most difficult times.

“And I think the way he’s come out about his illness, and the way the Princess of Wales has too, has been admirable.”

Yentob said it would be “reckless” to not support the BBC, adding “it’s a place which embraces everyone”.

The broadcaster added: “If you look at the figures, it’s still doing well, even though a very substantial part of its income has been removed.”

Roxy Music lead guitarist Phil Manzanera, 73, was formally made an OBE by the Princess Royal for his services to music.

His most well-known band, featuring singer Bryan Ferry, is famed for hits such as Love Is The Drug and More Than This – topping the singles charts once with a cover of John Lennon’s Jealous Guy.

Discussing the honour, Manzanera told the PA news agency: “It’s very moving and humbling to be amongst all these people who do absolutely incredible things.

“But, obviously, I am very happy to get it for services to music and music production, because I think music helps us all in our lives in terms of improving the fabric of our lives, and it’s a great support for so many people.”

The musician said he discussed his upbringing in South America and central America with Anne, having grown up in Colombia, Venezuela and Cuba.

Manzanera said Anne told him that her father, Prince Philip, “once flew a Viscount plane to Caracas airport”.

He said his upbringing was central to his musicianship, adding: “It’s in my DNA, the rhythms of South America.

“And the musicians that we’ve all come to know through the Buena Vista Social Club were the kind of music that I started playing guitar with.

“It wasn’t Bert Weedon’s Play in a Day for me, it was the music of Cuba.”

Actress Shobna Gulati, 58, was formally made an MBE for services to the cultural industries, Scottish professional golfer Stephen Gallacher, 50, was made an MBE and former Arup deputy chairwoman Dervilla Mitchell, 66, received a damehood for services to engineering.