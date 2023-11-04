Protesters hold up mock body bags in protest at Gaza war

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Demonstrators held up mock body bags in protest at the war in Gaza.

Activists held placards reading “Bombing hospitals is terrorism” and “it’s not conflict, it’s genocide” outside the BBC headquarters in Glasgow.

Bloodied “bodies” were held up in protest at the deaths of more than 3,000 Palestinian children killed in the past three weeks.

They were tagged with the BBC logo and accompanied by a sign that read “Every child’s future in Gaza lies in a body bag”.

Charity Save the Children has said that a child is killed every 10 minutes in Gaza.

The body bags were left on the steps of the BBC building in Pacific Quay, Glasgow, along with a sign reading “Israel kills weans”, and statues at a shopping centre in Govan were decorated with Palestinian flags.

A banner called for an end to the “siege” in Gaza, while a toddler held up a homemade sign calling for a ceasefire.

A man leading the demonstration appeared to be dressed as Yasser Arafat, the chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994 along with Israeli leaders Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin.

Some activists painted the Palestinian flag on their faces as a gesture of solidarity and a collection was held for orphaned children.

Activists filled Waverley Station in Edinburgh with Palestinian flags.

A sit-in was held at Glasgow Central Station and was attended by elderly people and babies in pushchairs.