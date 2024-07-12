Police investigate election posters and flags on bonfires as hate incidents

Support truly

Police are investigating complaints around the placing of election posters and flags on loyalist bonfires as hate crimes and hate incidents.

Posters of First Minister Michelle O’Neill (Sinn Fein) and South Belfast MP Claire Hanna (SDLP) appeared on a structure in the Donegall Road area of the capital on Thursday night. It was topped with Irish and EU flags.

Irish flags also appeared at a nearby bonfire at Sandy Row and were burnt as the structure was set alight at around midnight.

Meanwhile, a bonfire in Londonderry bore a board with an apparent threat against SDLP leader Colum Eastwood as well as having an Irish flag on it.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn condemned the threatening messages and burning of effigies.

“I really don’t know why people do that. It’s wrong. It’s disrespectful. We should all be able to celebrate our traditions and histories without engaging in that sort of activity,” he told the BBC, while attending a Twelfth demonstration in Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh, on Friday.

“And when that does happen then it undermines what is the central purpose of all of this, respect, respect for all.”

A firefighter hoses down properties close to the Craigyhill eleventh night bonfire in Larne (Liam McBurney/PA) ( PA Wire )

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter criticised “absolutely despicable behaviour” and challenged the leadership of unionism to “come out strong against this nonsense and call it for what it is”.

Most of the bonfires, which are normally lit ahead of loyal order parades across Northern Ireland on July 12, pass off without incident but some continue to be the source of controversy.

The fires, ranging from towering structures to beacons, are at an estimated 300 locations.

One of the tallest bonfires in recent years has been at Craigyhill in Larne, which reportedly reached 62 metres in 2022.

On Friday, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: “We have received a number of complaints relating to election posters, flags and other offensive material being placed on bonfires across Northern Ireland and are treating these as hate crimes and hate incidents.

A mock police car is set alight on top of a Bonfire in Moygashel near Dungannon, Co Tyrone (Niall Carson/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We have gathered evidence, and commenced investigations.”

Last year there was condemnation after an image of Ms O’Neill appeared on a bonfire in Co Tyrone with Irish flags.

In 2023, police received 68 reported incidents, including 21 alleged hate crimes, involving the burning of election posters or effigies, and 47 alleged hate-related incidents, including the burning of flags.

The fires are traditionally ignited on the eve of July 12 before thousands of members of the Orange Order and accompanying marching bands take to the streets at 18 locations across Northern Ireland to commemorate the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

One of the bonfires that was lit on Wednesday night in Moygashel, near Dungannon, featured a mock police car on the top.

The bonfire was also adorned with an Irish tricolour flag and a banner reading “Saoirse don Phalaistin” – an Irish phrase for Freedom for Palestine.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the tower burn.

In 2023, a boat was placed on top of the fire in Moygashel, themed as an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol bonfire.