Timeline of events around Russell Brand allegations and the BBC review

The BBC has published a review looking into the conduct of Russell Brand that was announced in 2023 following sexual assault allegations against the comedian.

The TV and film star faced accusations that included rape, sexual assault and controlling behaviour by four women in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches in September 2023.

The 49-year-old has denied the allegations and previously said all his sexual relationships were “absolutely always consensual”.

Here is a timeline of the accusations against Brand and the reviews that have been conducted:

2023

– September 16

A joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches is published, detailing allegations made against Brand.

One of the four women claims she was sexually assaulted by Brand during a three-month relationship when she was 16 and still at school in 2006 while another alleges that Brand raped her at his Los Angeles home on July 1, 2012.

The night before, Brand denied the claims in a video posted online, stating all of his relationships have been consensual, before accusing the media of a “co-ordinated attack”.

He added: “Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.”

– September 17

Channel 4 and production company Banijay UK launch separate internal investigations.

The BBC says it is “urgently looking into the issues raised” while Brand worked on BBC radio programmes between 2006 and 2008, having first appeared on BBC 6 Music in April 2006 before he was moved to Radio 2 that November.

The Metropolitan Police says the force will speak to The Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure “any victims of crime who they have spoken with are aware of how they may report any criminal allegations to police”.

– September 18

Scotland Yard says it has received an allegation of sexual assault in Soho, central London, in 2003 following the reports.

– September 19

The BBC announces a review into Brand’s time at the corporation and says it is removing some content from its iPlayer and Sounds apps which “now falls below public expectations”.

– September 20

BBC director general Tim Davie says a “rigorous piece of work” was conducted when Brand left BBC Radio 2, after he and guest Jonathan Ross left a “lewd” voicemail for Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs, but wonders if more could have been done.

– September 21

A group that was established in 2014 in the wake of the Jimmy Savile sexual abuse scandal says it is supporting the Metropolitan Police in its response to recent allegations.

– September 22

The BBC says it is looking into an alleged incident in 2008 when Brand was said to have flashed a woman before laughing about it on his radio show.

– September 26

The Metropolitan Police begins to investigate multiple sex offence allegations about Brand, it is reported.

– October 2

Thames Valley Police (TVP) says it is taking a fresh look at allegations previously made by a woman against the performer between 2018 and 2022.

– November 4

Brand is sued by an extra who accuses him of sexually assaulting her on a US movie set in July 2010.

– November 14

The BBC says two more complainants have come forward to the corporation since it launched a review.

– November 16

Officers interview a man in his 40s, reported to be Brand, in relation to three non-recent sexual offences.

– December 14

Brand is questioned for a second time, it is reported, on Thursday December 14 over six allegations of sexual assault.

2024

– January 31

In a new interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Brand denies all the allegations and says they have been “very, very hurtful”.

– March 22

Channel 4 says its investigation has found “no evidence” that staff were aware of accusations about the comedian.

Chief executive Alex Mahon apologises to a former staff member for not investigating a “serious” allegation made against Brand in 2009.

– June 14

An investigation into allegations released by Karen Baxter, appointed by Banijay UK, finds that informally-raised concerns about the comedian and actor’s behaviour while he worked on several Channel 4 programmes were “not properly escalated or adequately addressed”.

Banijay UK bought Endemol, the company commissioned by Channel 4 to produce Big Brother spin-off shows EFourum, Big Brother’s Big Mouth, Kings Of Comedy and Big Brother’s Celebrity Hijack, which Brand worked on between 2004 to 2006 and in 2008.

– July 29

Updated BBC guidelines on relationships in the workplace warn staff that using “celebrity status” to influence people to make a decision in your favour is an “abuse of power”.

– November 2

Prosecutors consider whether to bring charges against Brand.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirms that detectives from the Metropolitan Police had passed on an evidence file regarding sex offence allegations against the 49-year-old.

2025

– January 30

A BBC review, carried out by Peter Johnston, BBC director of editorial complaints and reviews, finds that staff felt “unable to raise” complaints about Brand.

The BBC says it has apologised to these individuals.