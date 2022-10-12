Jump to content

Scottish locations made famous on BBC featured on interactive map

Historic Environment Scotland has helped create the map as the BBC marks its 100th year.

Rebecca McCurdy
Thursday 13 October 2022 00:01
The blue police box on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street inspired Doctor Who’s Tardis (Alamy/PA)
The blue police box on Glasgow's Buchanan Street inspired Doctor Who's Tardis (Alamy/PA)

An interactive map has showcased 13 Scottish locations which have shaped the history of the BBC.

As the broadcaster marks its centenary, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has teamed up with its counterparts across the UK to select 100 buildings and places which have defined the network’s coverage.

From the inspiration for Dr Who’s Tardis, to the filming location for CBBC’s Balamory, Scottish landscapes and architecture have had a profound impact on the BBC’s 100-year history.

The map offers insight into the colourful facades of Main Street in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, famous for its inspiration for the popular children’s TV show.

The police box in Glasgow’s Buchanan Street, just one of four that remains in the city, is known for its role as the Tardis.

The Lodberrie in Shetland, build as merchants’ trading posts and now best known as the house of Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez from the BBC drama Shetland, is also featured.

The map considers four key themes – programmes that bring us together, iconic broadcasting buildings, innovative technology, and the people behind the places.

Dara Parsons, head of designations at HES, said: “Scotland’s iconic built heritage has played a strong starring role in some of the BBC’s best-loved programmes, and we are pleased to have been able to work with our counterparts across the UK to shine a spotlight on some of these special buildings and places throughout this project.”

Robert Seatter, head of BBC History, said: “In our centenary year, we are delighted to be working with national historic partners to explore the BBC’s presence right across the UK, from Poldark at Charlestown Harbour in Cornwall to DI Jimmy Perez’s house in Lerwick, Shetland.

“Along with popular TV locations, we showcase our BBC buildings and engineering centres that have become landmarks on and off screen, entering directly into the nation’s living rooms and connecting with the wider world.”

UK heritage minister Lord Kamall said: “From the world’s first radio factory in Chelmsford to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom in Blackpool, the BBC has played a central role in broadcasting and our national life over the past 100 years.

“It’s brilliant to see the many locations that played a role in the BBC’s heritage recognised and celebrated on this map, while helping people to learn more about their local history.”

Other locations include the home of John Logie Baird – the inventor and television pioneer who was born in Helensburgh in 1888.

The broadcasting house used in Glasgow from 1935 to 2007 features, along with radio station 5SC – Scotland’s first official radio station – which launched from the city’s Bath Street in 1923.

