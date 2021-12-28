Priest describes ‘horrific’ scene of crash which killed three

The crash involving a car and a lorry happened on Monday in the Omagh Road area of Garvaghy.

Jonathan McCambridge
Tuesday 28 December 2021 17:36
A parish priest has described the “horrific” scene where three young men died in a road accident in Co Tyrone.

The crash involving a car and a lorry happened at about 1.50am on Monday in the Omagh Road area of Garvaghy.

The three victims have been named locally as Nathan Corrigan, Petey McNamee and Peter Finnegan.

The parish priest in Beragh, Monsignor Colum Curry, said he visited the scene in the hours after the tragedy.

There are very few words that I think can adequately speak into such terrible anguish

Monsignor Colum Curry

He told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme: “It was a horrific accident – a lot of debris scattered over the road, the car was on its roof.

“The whole event just reminded me that life is precious and very fragile.

“There are very few words that I think can adequately speak into such terrible anguish.

“I suppose the best we can do is just try to be present and help them in some small way just to cope with the darkness of this awful event.

“It has just been a huge shock to everybody.”

The three men, all in their 20s, died at the scene.

A fourth man, also in his 20s, is in hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

PSNI at the Omagh Road (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan  said: “The tragic loss of Nathan Corrigan, Petey McNamee and Peter Finnegan has been felt by everyone in our community.

“To lose three sons at such a young age is utterly heartbreaking and devastating and we are all united in our grief and sympathy.

My thoughts and prayers, and those of everyone in Co Tyrone and beyond, are with the families and friends of Nathan, Petey and Peter as they cope with the worst news imaginable.”

Local SDLP councillor Sharon McAleer said: “A terrible dark cloud is hanging over our community as we struggle to come to terms with this dreadful news.

“We are a tight-knit community in this area and everyone here is overwhelmed with this devastating and horrific loss.

“Our sympathies are with the families and friends of Nathan, Petey and Peter at this terrible time.”

