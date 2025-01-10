Three teenagers arrested after 17-year-old fatally stabbed near bus station

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old was fatally stabbed near a town centre bus station, police have said.

Thomas Taylor, 17, was attacked by a group of males at 5.50pm on Wednesday as he walked along Greenhill Street, close to Bedford bus station, officers said.

The Bedford Academy student was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Friday, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody for questioning, Bedfordshire Police said.

A man in his 60s was arrested the day before on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, leading the investigation for the major crime unit, said: “This is an absolutely shocking incident in which a teenage boy has lost his life as a result of knife crime and serious youth violence.

“We want to reassure the wider community that officers are pursuing all lines of enquiry as well as carrying out increased patrols in the surrounding area.”

She added: “We are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or the lead up to it.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who knows those involved”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police quoting Operation Cimarron.