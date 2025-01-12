Three teenagers charged with murder after 17-year-old fatally stabbed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three teenagers have been charged with murder after a 17-year-old was fatally stabbed near a town centre bus station, police have said.

Thomas Taylor, 17, was attacked by a group of males at 5.50pm on Wednesday as he walked along Greenhill Street, close to Bedford bus station, officers said.

The Bedford Academy student was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ahmed Adam, 18, of Mardale Close, Kempston, Bedford, and two other males aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested on Friday and were charged with murder on Saturday, Bedfordshire Police confirmed.

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Our thoughts remain very much with Thomas’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. We understand this was a shocking incident and we would like to reassure our local community that we are working tirelessly on this case and would urge anyone with information to get it touch with us Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit

Detectives investigating the case made three more arrests over the weekend, the force said.

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old male were arrested on Saturday and remain in police custody for questioning.

An 18-year-old male was also arrested and has been released on bail as inquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain very much with Thomas’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“We understand this was a shocking incident and we would like to reassure our local community that we are working tirelessly on this case and would urge anyone with information to get it touch with us.”

Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101 quoting Operation Cimarron or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.