Tributes paid to ‘beautiful’ and ‘happy’ teenager who died in lake
Kyron Hibbert died after getting into difficulties in Stewartby, Bedfordshire.
The family of a teenager who died in a lake have paid tribute to their “beautiful” and “happy” son.
Kyron Hibbert, 13, was playing in a lake with friends in Stewartby, Bedfordshire, at about 6.45pm on Friday when he disappeared under the surface of the water.
Those he was with raised the alarm but his body was recovered in the early hours of Saturday following a search by police.
His mother said: “My son Kyron – a beautiful, happy and healthy boy.
“You were just growing and being independent, but now you are gone so soon.
“We will love and miss you. Until we see you again, my son. God bless you. ”
Bedfordshire Police detective constable Sam Ostley said: “This is a truly tragic case which has had a devastating impact on Kyron’s family and friends.
“It is an awful reminder of just how dangerous swimming in open water can be – through the shock of the cold, or currents or objects which may be under the surface.
“We would urge people to stick to designated swimming areas which are supervised by lifeguards.
“Our thoughts remain with Kyron’s family and we would ask for people to respect their privacy at this difficult time.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.