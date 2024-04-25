Captain Sir Tom Moore’s home listed for sale for £2.25 million

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The family home where Captain Sir Tom Moore walked 100 laps of the garden, raising £38.9 million for the NHS at the height of the first national Covid-19 lockdown, has been listed for sale for £2.25 million.

It comes less than three months after the demolition of an unauthorised spa pool block in the grounds of the property in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

The Grade II-listed Old Rectory, which is being marketed by estate agents Fine & Country, is described in the sale listing as a “magnificent seven-bedroom property”.

In a video tour of the house, a sculpture of Captain Tom with his walking frame is seen in the hallway of the main house.

A photograph of the fundraising hero being knighted by the Queen is seen displayed on a wall in the separate coach house building within the house’s grounds, which is currently being used as a gym and offices.

Introducing the property, an estate agent says in the tour video: “I’m sure you’ll recognise this iconic and very famous driveway behind me as it was home to the late Captain Sir Tom Moore who walked 100 laps of his garden raising over £37 million for NHS charities.”

World War Two veteran Captain Tom, who raised £38.9 million for the NHS, including gift aid, completed his charity challenge before his 100th birthday in April 2020.

He was knighted by the late Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in the summer of that year.

The Charity Commission opened a case into the Captain Tom Foundation shortly after his death in 2021 and launched an inquiry in June 2022.

It came amid concerns about its management and independence from Captain Tom’s family.

Scott Stemp, representing Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, said last year that the foundation “is to be closed down following an investigation by the Charity Commission”.

He was speaking at an appeal hearing over an unauthorised spa pool block in the grounds of the property, which was flattened in February of this year.

Inspector Diane Fleming had ruled in November that the spa block must be demolished within three months by February 7.

The sale listing said that the 18th Century Old Rectory boasts four bathrooms, four reception rooms and is set within 3.5 acres of land, with a standalone coach house.

An agent’s note states that, prior to viewing the property, any interested parties will be required to “provide proof of financial ability to proceed with the purchase”.