Police appeal to locate missing mother and four-year-old daughter

Police have launched an appeal to locate a four-year-old girl and her mother who have gone missing from Luton.

Bedfordshire Police said Joana, 39, and her daughter Aliannah were “last seen in February at their home in Luton” and “last heard from around three weeks ago”.

They were reported missing to police on Wednesday April 3.

Bedfordshire Police added that officers were “concerned for their welfare” and have asked for the public’s support in locating them.

The mother and daughter are known to have links to the Handsworth area of Birmingham.

In a post on social media, Bedfordshire Police said: “Joana is described as black, of slim build and around 5ft 9. She has dark shoulder length hair, often worn in a ponytail.

“Aliannah is also described as black, slim, with black Afro style hair – often braided.

“We would urge the community not to speculate on the circumstances of this missing appeal.”

Police asked members of the public to report any sightings of the mother and daughter by calling 101 or online quoting reference MPL/499/24.