Liz Truss summons Chinese ambassador over ‘aggression’ against Taiwan
The Foreign Secretary said Beijing’s behaviour is threatening peace and stability in the region.
China’s ambassador to the UK has been summoned to the Foreign Office over Beijing’s “aggressive and wide-ranging escalation” against Taiwan in recent days.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she had ordered officials to call in ambassador Zheng Zeguang to explain his country’s actions after US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-governing island.
China responded to the visit – which it saw as a provocation by the US – with a series of missile launches and incursions into Taiwanese waters and air space by its military.
In a statement on Wednesday, Beijing again said it was not prepared to renounce the the use of force to take control of the island, which it has long claimed.
Ms Truss said in a statement: “The UK and partners have condemned in the strongest terms China’s escalation in the region around Taiwan, as seen through our recent G7 statement.
“I instructed officials to summon the Chinese ambassador to explain his country’s actions.
“We have seen increasingly aggressive behaviour and rhetoric from Beijing in recent months, which threaten peace and stability in the region.
“The United Kingdom urges China to resolve any differences by peaceful means, without the threat or use of force or coercion.”
