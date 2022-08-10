Liz Truss summons Chinese ambassador over ‘aggression’ against Taiwan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

China’s ambassador to the UK has been summoned to the Foreign Office over Beijing’s “aggressive and wide-ranging escalation” against Taiwan in recent days.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she had ordered officials to call in ambassador Zheng Zeguang to explain his country’s actions after US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-governing island.

China responded to the visit – which it saw as a provocation by the US – with a series of missile launches and incursions into Taiwanese waters and air space by its military.

We have seen increasingly aggressive behaviour and rhetoric from Beijing in recent months, which threaten peace and stability in the region Liz Truss

In a statement on Wednesday, Beijing again said it was not prepared to renounce the the use of force to take control of the island, which it has long claimed.

Ms Truss said in a statement: “The UK and partners have condemned in the strongest terms China’s escalation in the region around Taiwan, as seen through our recent G7 statement.

“I instructed officials to summon the Chinese ambassador to explain his country’s actions.

“We have seen increasingly aggressive behaviour and rhetoric from Beijing in recent months, which threaten peace and stability in the region.

“The United Kingdom urges China to resolve any differences by peaceful means, without the threat or use of force or coercion.”