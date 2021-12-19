Belfast murder victim named as Caoimhe Morgan
A man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody
A woman murdered in north Belfast has been named as 30-year-old Caoimhe Morgan.
A 30-year-old male arrested on suspicion of her murder remains in custody.
Detectives from the PSNI’s major investigation team launched a murder probe after a body was discovered on Saturday morning in a property in Harcourt Drive.
They have appealed for anyone who was in that area and who witnessed anything, or anyone with any information that could assist this investigation to contact them on 101.
SDLP MLA for the area Nichola Mallon said: “The local community is deeply shocked to learn of the suspected murder of a woman.
“This news is disturbing and I would urge anyone with any information to pass it to the police.
“My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely distressing time as they cope with the worst news any of us can imagine.”
